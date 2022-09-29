Man convicted following burglary at ‘long-standing and popular’ Hastings attraction

Officers said Thomas Hyde, 30, broke into Hastings Museum and Art Gallery in Bohemia Road at around 2.20am on August 14, 2022, causing more than £1,000 worth of damage.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “He smashed the outer casing of a collection box for donations, taking a quantity of notes from inside, and also stole a limited-edition photobook and charity pin badges being sold to raise funds for the local hospice.

“The museum’s alarm had been activated and police subsequently called. Officers began conducting initial enquiries and were informed that staff at a nearby leisure centre had found the photobook and pin badges discarded in the vicinity. Among the items was a small fragment of glass with blood staining on it. DNA tests found the blood belonged to Hyde, and he was arrested.”

Officers said Hyde, of no fixed address, was later charged with burglary other than dwelling and was found guilty at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, September 24.

The court released Hyde on conditional bail to allow for sentencing reports to be prepared, according to police.

Inspector Aidan Cornwall, of the Hastings Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Hastings Museum and Art Gallery is a long-standing and popular attraction in the town that relies on grants and donations. The financial loss suffered during this burglary, including the fact the museum had to close for the day while damage was repaired, adds additional strain at a time when many establishments are already struggling.

“Hyde showed complete disregard for the impact his actions would have on the museum, the charities it supports, and the wider community.

