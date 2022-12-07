A man has been convicted of 14 shoplifting offences in Eastbourne, police have said.

Police said Adam Summerford, 33, of no fixed address, appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 30, and pleaded guilty to 14 charges of theft.

The court heard that Summerford stole items, including a vacuum cleaner, clothing, alcohol and food, from a number of shops in the town between October 23-November 26, according to officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Working alongside the businesses, police gathered CCTV which clearly identified Summerford as the suspect. He was arrested on Monday, November 28, and [was] remanded in custody. At Brighton Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday (November 30) he was handed a 12-week custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to undertake a drug rehabilitation programme.”

Sussex Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Christopher Holmes, from Eastbourne, Lewes and Wealden neighbourhood policing team, added: “Summerford is a prolific offender and was identified thanks to the collaboration between Sussex Police, businesses and our partners in the community.

“This teamwork is vital in catching repeat offenders who are causing harm to our communities – not only financial losses to the businesses they target, but to the shop workers who are intimidated and forced into impossible situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to work alongside the business community to protect them from harm and bring perpetrators to justice.”

Sussex Police has its own business crime team (BCT) dedicated to tackling incidents and providing support to business communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team supports business communities by working closely with partners such as the business crime reduction partnership, the safer Sussex business partnership (SSBP), businesses and customers.

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad