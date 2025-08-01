Man convicted of attempted murder following Eastbourne stabbing

A man from Eastbourne has been found guilty of attempted murder after a knife attack that left another man with ‘serious injuries’.

A police spokesperson added that officers arrived to find a 57-year-old man with serious injuries to his head, neck and torso. He was taken to hospital for urgent treatment.

The court heard how the victim was attacked outside his own home following an ongoing dispute with the defendant, police added.

Police at the scene in Hazelwood Avenue, Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “David Clarke, 59, from Eastbourne, was arrested shortly afterwards, after being spotted by officers driving erratically. He was subsequently charged with attempted murder, possession of a bladed article and dangerous driving.

“On August 1, Clarke was found guilty at Hove Crown Court of attempted murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at the same court on October 16 for sentencing.”

Detective Constable Chris Smith said: “This was a violent attack which left the victim with serious injuries. Thanks to the swift response of emergency services and the courage of the victim, we were able to bring the offender to justice.

“I hope this conviction provides reassurance to the local community that such violence will not be tolerated.”