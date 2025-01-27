Man convicted of murder and jailed for life after deliberately driving over Hailsham man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who deliberately drove over another man in Hailsham has been jailed for life after being convicted of his murder.

Jack Field, 24, died during the incident in Diplocks Walk in Hailsham in November 2023.

Sussex Police said Kyle Dumble, 27, of no fixed address, was convicted of murder, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and driving while disqualified and without insurance at Hove Trial Centre on Friday, January 24. Police said Dumble was given a life sentence, with a minimum of 17 years to be spent in prison, at Hove Trial Centre on Monday, January 27.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Dumble, 27, was a passenger in a car when the driver saw a group of people walking home after a birthday celebration. They said a fight started after Dumble’s friend, who was driving, got out of the car.

A CPS spokesperson said: “Dumble, who was disqualified from driving, jumped into the driver’s seat and drove towards the fight to get his friend, who got into the car. However, instead of leaving, Dumble drove forward, then reversed at speed. Jack Field and another man moved between parked vehicles, but Dumble reversed the car into those vehicles, knocking Jack to the ground and pinning the other man between the car he was driving and another car. Dumble continued to reverse, spinning one of the parked vehicles 90 degrees. Witnesses told how Dumble then looked out of the open driver’s window before driving over Jack, who was lying on the ground, killing him instantly.”

A previous article in the Sussex Express reported that Dumble drove a black Mitsubishi Shogun over Mr Field’s head and the court heard that Mr Field died at the scene from catastrophic head injuries.

The CPS said that, during the trial, Dumble claimed he did not intend to hit anyone and said there had been a fault with the vehicle. They said that in police interviews Dumble described the gearbox as ‘dodgy’, saying it sometimes says it is in drive when it is in neutral, before he told police that the first time he had noticed this was on the evening Jack was killed.

An expert vehicle examiner looked at the mechanical operation of the car as part of the prosecution case and the CPS said they dismissed any suggestion it could have accidentally slipped into reverse from drive. The CPS added that a prepared simulation of the collision demonstrated how the car was being driven and how it had been deliberately steered to hit the victims.

Kyle Dumble was convicted of murder. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

Katie Quincey, from the Crown Prosecution Service South East, said: “Despite Kyle Dumble’s claims, this was no accident, and we were able to prove to the jury that there was no issue with the car and that his actions on that night were very deliberate. Dumble had every opportunity to leave the scene but chose, in his anger, to use the vehicle like a weapon and run people down. Our thoughts are with Jack’s family and friends at this time and everyone who witnessed the horrific events of that evening, who will never be able to forget what they saw.”

Sussex Police said Dumble handed himself in about 24 hours after the incident and was arrested on suspicion of murder. Police said he was subsequently charged with murder, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and driving while disqualified and without insurance. Police added that Kyle Dumble’s brother, Reece Dumble, was found not guilty of witness intimidation and using threatening words/behaviour, as well as assault in relation to a separate incident.

In a tribute, Jack’s family said: “Jack was a loving son, brother and friend. He was the most selfless, respectful gentleman who would do anything for anyone and always putting others before himself. He was everyone’s best friend, role model and hero. He will never be able to be replaced and has left a gaping hole which will never be filled but we will hold him in our hearts forever. Darling Jack, we love you so much, goodbye for now baby boy. Although nothing can bring Jack back, we are pleased he has got the justice he deserves.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell said: “This was a senseless, seemingly unprovoked act of violence that has robbed a young man of his life. My thoughts remain with Jack’s family and loved ones, as they have throughout this investigation. Kyle Dumble turned his car into a deadly weapon that night in November, and fled the area with no regard for the tragic scene he left behind.

Flowers and tributes were left at the scene in the days after Jack's death. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“This has been a complex investigation and I would like to thank the investigative team for their hard work in bringing Dumble to justice, and Jack’s family for their support and resolve during this incredibly difficult time. We now look ahead to sentencing, where Dumble will rightly face justice for his crimes.”

