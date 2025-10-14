Man dies as car collides with tree and burst into flames in Cranleigh

A man has died after his car collided with a tree and caught fire in Cranleigh.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Elmbridge Road shortly after 9.30pm on Friday, October 10 following reports of a single vehicle collision at the location where a car had collided with a tree and then caught fire.

Surrey Police said the driver, a man in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elmbridge Road (B2130) in Cranleigh was closed between Horsham Road (A281) and Hewitts Road for several hours while officers carried out their enquiries, but has now reopened.

Elmbridge Road (B2130) was closed between Horsham Road (A281) and Hewitts Road for several hours while officers carried out their enquiries. Picture courtesy of Google

Surrey Police are now appealing for further information to help us with our enquiries. The force are particularly interested in the manner of driving of a red Ford C Max shortly prior to the collision.

Were you in the area around Elmbridge Road between 9.25pm and 9.30pm on October 10? Do you have any CCTV, dashcam, or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of this incident?

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please get in touch with Surrey Police quoting PR/45250123638 using one of the options below:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Use the 24/7 live chat service available on this website (www.surrey.police.uk)

Use the online form to provide an update to this incident or select from the other contact us forms.

Call the non-emergency number, 101

If you would rather not speak to police or to prefer to give information anonymously, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or completing their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.