A man has died onboard a boat out at sea off the Sussex coast, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said they were notified by coastguard of a ‘mayday call’ being made by a vessel, the Honeybourne III, in the early hours of yesterday [October 7] morning.

The man was confirmed to have died onboard the boat, Sussex Police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said ‘no suspicious circumstances’ were identified, and officers are now supporting the Marine Accident Investigation Branch in their investigations.

A man has died onboard a boat out at sea off the Sussex coast, Sussex Police have confirmed. Pictures by Eddie Mitchell

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Around 1.40am on Saturday (7 October), police were notified by coastguard of a mayday call being received by a vessel at sea off the coast of Sussex.

“Sadly, a man was confirmed to have died on the boat.

“The vessel was brought into Shoreham, where it was met by officers from Sussex Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB).