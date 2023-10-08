BREAKING
Man dies onboard boat out at sea off Sussex coast – ‘No suspicious circumstances’ identified by police

A man has died onboard a boat out at sea off the Sussex coast, Sussex Police have confirmed.
By Matt Pole
Published 8th Oct 2023, 10:35 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 10:38 BST
Police said they were notified by coastguard of a ‘mayday call’ being made by a vessel, the Honeybourne III, in the early hours of yesterday [October 7] morning.

The man was confirmed to have died onboard the boat, Sussex Police added.

Police said ‘no suspicious circumstances’ were identified, and officers are now supporting the Marine Accident Investigation Branch in their investigations.

A man has died onboard a boat out at sea off the Sussex coast, Sussex Police have confirmed. Pictures by Eddie MitchellA man has died onboard a boat out at sea off the Sussex coast, Sussex Police have confirmed. Pictures by Eddie Mitchell
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Around 1.40am on Saturday (7 October), police were notified by coastguard of a mayday call being received by a vessel at sea off the coast of Sussex.

“Sadly, a man was confirmed to have died on the boat.

“The vessel was brought into Shoreham, where it was met by officers from Sussex Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB).

“No suspicious circumstances were identified by police and officers are now supporting the MAIB investigation.”