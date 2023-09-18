A man exposed himself in Bexhill town centre during the evening, police said.

Sussex Police said it is appealing for witnesses following a report of indecent exposure by a man in the town.

Officers were called to Devonshire Square at about 7.15pm on Wednesday (September 6), police said.

Police added the man is described as having short grey hair and wearing grey shorts and a blue and pink bucket hat, with a yellow, green, and black flag tied around his neck.