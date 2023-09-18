BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

Man 'exposes himself' in Bexhill town centre

A man exposed himself in Bexhill town centre during the evening, police said.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:50 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 14:51 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said it is appealing for witnesses following a report of indecent exposure by a man in the town.

Officers were called to Devonshire Square at about 7.15pm on Wednesday (September 6), police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police added the man is described as having short grey hair and wearing grey shorts and a blue and pink bucket hat, with a yellow, green, and black flag tied around his neck.

He also had a black backpack, a grey pram, and a black music speaker, police said.Witnesses or anyone with further information is asked to report online or via 101, quoting 1422 of 06/09.