Man fined after being filmed fly-tipping at shopping parade

A man has been fined £400 after fly-tipping behind Langley green Parade. Crawley Borough Council’s Community Protection Team was alerted to the fly-tipping following a video posted on social media in May.

The video showed a man and a boy removing items from a grey Vauxhall Astra and dumping them behind the shopping parade.

The council’s Community Protection Team and Investigation team began an investigation which led to the man being traced, interviewed under caution and issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of £400, which he paid.

Councillor Bob Noyce, Cabinet member for Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change, said: “This was a brazen attempt to get with fly-tipping, despite knowing he was being filmed in the act.

Fly-tipping in Langley Green.

“We have a zero tolerance approach to fly-tipping and we will continue to investigate incidents and prosecute anyone found guilty of fly-tipping.”

If you see fly-tipping, please report it at my.crawley.gov.uk/service/report_a_local_problem

The council’s Community Protection Officers investigate incidents of fly-tipping and work with the Corporate Investigations Team to catch and prosecute the people involved.

For more information about the Community Protection Team, visit www.crawley.gov.uk/communityprotection