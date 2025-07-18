Man fined after being issued traffic offence report for using e scooter in Crawley town centre
A man has been fined after being issued a traffic offence report for a using an e scooter in Crawley town centre.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Following on from one of our recent action days, a male was stopped whilst using his e scooter in a public place in Crawley town centre.
"The e scooter was seized, and the male was issued with a traffic offence report. The male did not comply with the ticket and was summoned to court.
“In court, he was found guilty and was given - six penalty points and fined a total of £379.
“We will continue to take action for those that continue to use e scooters in a public place.”