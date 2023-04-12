Sussex Police received reports of a vehicle fire at a car park at Crawley Rugby Club on the morning of Thursday, April 6.
Police are now searching for a man who was seen fleeing the scene towards Ifield Avenue.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle fire at a car park at Crawley Rugby Club at about 8am on April 6.
“A man wearing dark or grey clothing was seen leaving the car park towards Ifield Avenue.
“Witnesses or anyone with further information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 281 of 06/04.”