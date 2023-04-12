Edit Account-Sign Out
NationalWorld
Man flees scene after ‘suspicious’ vehicle fire at Crawley Rugby Club car park

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a ‘suspicious’ vehicle fire in Crawley.

By Matt Pole
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:19 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 13:28 BST

Sussex Police received reports of a vehicle fire at a car park at Crawley Rugby Club on the morning of Thursday, April 6.

Police are now searching for a man who was seen fleeing the scene towards Ifield Avenue.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle fire at a car park at Crawley Rugby Club at about 8am on April 6.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a ‘suspicious’ vehicle fire in Crawley. Picture by Jon RigbySussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a ‘suspicious’ vehicle fire in Crawley. Picture by Jon Rigby
“A man wearing dark or grey clothing was seen leaving the car park towards Ifield Avenue.

“Witnesses or anyone with further information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 281 of 06/04.”