Man found dead in residential road in Crawley

A man has been found dead in a residential road in Crawley.

Police were called to Cherry Lane at 2.27pm on Monday, October 27 following ‘concerns for the welfare of a man’ in Cherry Lane.

The man was declared dead at the scene, the force added.

Police said the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious, and will now be a matter for the coroner.

Picture courtesy of Google

