Man found dead in residential road in Crawley

By Matt Pole
Published 28th Oct 2025, 13:35 GMT
A man has been found dead in a residential road in Crawley.

Police were called to Cherry Lane at 2.27pm on Monday, October 27 following ‘concerns for the welfare of a man’ in Cherry Lane.

The man was declared dead at the scene, the force added.

Police said the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious, and will now be a matter for the coroner.

Police were called following concerns for the welfare of a man in Cherry Lane. Picture courtesy of Google

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called following concerns for the welfare of a man in Cherry Lane, Crawley, about 2.27pm on Monday 27 October.

“Officers attended and the man was sadly declared deceased at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and this will now be a matter for the coroner.”

