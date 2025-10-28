Man found dead in residential road in Crawley
Police were called to Cherry Lane at 2.27pm on Monday, October 27 following ‘concerns for the welfare of a man’ in Cherry Lane.
The man was declared dead at the scene, the force added.
Police said the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious, and will now be a matter for the coroner.
