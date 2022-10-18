Man found dead in St Leonards road
A St Leonards road was cordoned off after the body of a man was found last night (Monday, October 17).
By Joe Stack
7 hours ago
Updated
18th Oct 2022, 3:35pm
Police cars and ambulances were pictured around St Matthew’s Road. The road was cordoned off by police officers and detectives arrived at the scene shortly after.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called after a man was sadly found deceased in St Matthews Drive, St Leonards, at 9.47pm on Monday (October 17).
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and the matter has been referred to the coroner.”
