Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been found guilty after attacking a friend with a machete at an address in East Sussex.

Police said that on July 14, 2023, William Miller, 43, of Whitehawk Close in Brighton launched a frenzied attack on his friend after they had been drinking together at his home.

At around 12.30pm, police received a call from the victim who stated he was bleeding, insinuating he had been stabbed, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that a short while later, he was located in the street by paramedics and officers with life threatening injuries.

A man has been found guilty after attacking a friend with a machete at an address in East Sussex.

The victim suffered lacerations to his head and hand, requiring urgent medical attention and ongoing treatment, police added.

Police said that the wounds were found to have been caused by a machete, which had been taken from the scene by Miller.

Following a media appeal, Miller handed himself in to John Street Police Station on July 17 with the weapon used in the assault, and he was arrested and taken to custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On July 18, Miller was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and was remanded in custody the next day.

After pleading not guilty to committing the crime, Miller was found guilty at Chichester Crown Court on June 27 and remanded back into custody to await his sentencing date.

Investigator Emily Farley said: "The attack on the victim by Miller was a horrifying event that left the victim with life-threatening injuries and ongoing medical needs.

"As we move towards sentencing, we hope this brings a sense of closure and relief to the victim, who has shown incredible resilience throughout this ordeal.