Man found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent following knife attack in Cootham

A man has been found guilty of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, following a violent knife attack in Cootham earlier this year, police have said.

Officers were called to an incident in Pulborough Road at around 7.25pm on Thursday, January 16, following reports of a stabbing.

Sussex Police said a 30-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were found with serious injuries consistent with knife wounds.

Police said Thomas Hoe, 28, of Pulborough Road, had attacked the woman – who was known to him – with a knife following an argument that had taken place earlier in the day.

Officers were called to an incident in Pulborough Road following reports of a stabbing. Picture courtesy of Google

A man, also known to Hoe, attempted to restrain him but was stabbed multiple times in the torso, neck, arms, and legs, the force added.

Sussex Police said Hoe then called 999, stating that three people had been stabbed.

He had sustained a self-inflicted leg injury during the attack and was arrested shortly afterwards, the force added.

Police said both victims were taken to hospital with serious injuries, which required the man to have surgery.

Sussex Police said Hoe was charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article and was remanded in custody.

Following a seven-day trial, Hoe was found not guilty of attempted murder by a jury at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, July 24.

Sussex Police said Hoe was found guilty of two counts of GBH with intent, the most serious form of assault.

He pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place at an earlier hearing, the force added.

He has been remanded back into custody to await his sentencing at Lewes Crown Court on September 25.

Detective Constable Jules Shorrock said: “This was a particularly violent attack that will no doubt have a lasting emotional effect on both victims.

“We’re grateful to the victims for their bravery in coming forward and supporting our investigation – particularly as they were known to the defendant.

“Tackling knife crime is one of our key priorities and this conviction reflects our commitment to protecting the safety and well-being of our communities.”