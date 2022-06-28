Man found guilty of Loxwood drunk driving

A man in Loxwood has been found guilty of a drink driving offence.

In February Chichester police were called to a drunk driving incident in Loxwood where a man was reported to be drunk at the wheel of van.

On arrival, officers had found that the man had already left the area but not before driving into a hedge and a ditch.

Following on from the incident, officers continued to pursue the man to find him still in the van some distance away.

Having faked a medical emergency, he was put on the evidential machine some four hours later and he was twice the legal limit for alcoholic intake.

The man was in court this week and was found guilty and sentenced to a 12 month driving band and £440 fine plus cost.