A man has been found guilty following a serious stabbing in Crawley.

Emergency services were called to Burdock Close at about 11.20pm on May 5 to a report of a teenager having been stabbed.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a serious condition and has since been discharged.

It was heard the victim visited Carling Poynter, of Snowdrop Close, Broadfield. During an altercation between the two, he stabbed the boy.

Poynter, 18, was arrested in the early hours of May 6 on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a knife and was later charged.

A 17-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender at the time of Poynter’s arrest. Both have been released with no further action.

Following a nine day trial at Lewes Crown Court, which started on October 28, Poynter was found guilty of Section 20 grievous bodily harm by the jury on November 7.

He is due to be sentenced on 9 January 2025.

Detective Superintendent Suzanne Joseph, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “This was an incident which caused a lot of concern in the community, as well as a lot of trauma for the victim’s family.

“Poynter’s actions impacted a lot of people around him and justice has now been served for this appalling crime.

“This was an altercation which got out of hand. Poynter is a dangerous individual who caused serious harm to the victim.”