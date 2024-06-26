Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An uninsured driver – who was found in possession of a quantity of cocaine and heroin – has been jailed, after an investigation by Sussex Police.

Police said Muhammed Alam, 47, of Thomas Road in London, has been sentenced after he was found with Class A drugs in Brighton.

Alam was ‘located in a vehicle’ in Queens Park Road on the evening of December 23, 2023, police said.

A spokesperson added: “After being approached by patrolling officers who believed the vehicle was linked to drugs supply, Alam was asked for his details, and provided false information in attempt to conceal his identity.

"Alam and the vehicle were searched, where he was found in possession of a quantity of cocaine and heroin. He was also found to be without a driving licence or insurance.

"He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and for driving without a licence and without insurance.”

After being charged with the offences on December 24, Alam was remanded in custody on December 26 pending his next court appearance, police said.

On January 26, Alam pleaded not guilty to the charges, and was remanded back into custody to await his trial, police said.

At Lewes Crown Court on June 12, Alam was found guilty of the offences, and was sentenced, on June 13, to seven years imprisonment, police said.He also received six points on his licence and a £228 fine.

Detective Constable, Jan Summers said: "We will not tolerate drug dealing on our streets and will always strive to prevent those who inflict such harm on our community from continuing their illegal activities.

"The sentence imposed on Alam reflects our commitment to tackling this serious issue.