Man found with drugs stuffed inside sock and more than £2,000 in cash jailed – with seized funds donated to West Sussex charity

By Matt Pole
Published 25th Jan 2025, 10:59 BST
A man who was found with drugs stuffed inside a sock and more than £2,000 in cash has been jailed for 18 months – with the seized cash donated to a West Sussex charity.

Alpay Seydali was arrested last September after he was stopped during proactive police patrols in Woking.

When he and his vehicle were searched, officers uncovered a total of £2,270 in cash.

Further inspection of an air vent found a concealed black sock with individual bags of cocaine stuffed inside.

Alpay Seydali was arrested last September after he was stopped during proactive police patrols in Woking. Picture courtesy of Surrey PoliceAlpay Seydali was arrested last September after he was stopped during proactive police patrols in Woking. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police
Seydali, 22, of no fixed address, was sentenced to a total of 18 months in prison at Chichester Crown Court on January 17.

The judge ordered for the seized cash to be forfeited, and it will be donated to mental health charity The Young People’s Shop, based in Chichester.

Investigating officer PC Chris West, of West Surrey’s Neighbourhood Policing Investigation Team, said: “This result has removed another criminal from our streets, and is evidence of how important reporting information to police can be.

“Thanks to a great stop by the arresting officer and work by the Neighbourhood Policing Investigation Team we continue in our determination to protect the community and wider Surrey from organised crime.”

