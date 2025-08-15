Two other men suffered stab wounds as a result of the incident, which happened in Seaside Road.

Police cordoned off the area following the stabbing and all three men were taken to hospital.

A man has since been arrested, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police attended a report of a man having been stabbed following a fight in Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on Thursday (August 14) at about 8.20pm.

“A man was found with potential life-threatening injuries and two other men had also sustained minor stab wounds. All three were taken to hospital.

“A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm and taken to custody.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances, and we have an increased police presence in the area.

“Anyone who saw the incident or has an information which could help our investigation is asked to report online or phone 101 quoting Operation Benton.”

1 . IMG_0930.jpeg Police at the scene in Seaside Road, Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . IMG_0968.jpeg The scene of the incident. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . IMG_0967.jpeg Police at the scene in Seaside Road, Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures