Police said officers were called to Moatcroft Road, at the junction with Upperton Road, just after midnight (00.01am) on Monday (August 30) after a 42-year-old man was found in the street.

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he remains in a critical but stable condition, said police.

Police investigating the matter believe the man was involved in an altercation, potentially with three other men, earlier in the night.

Sussex Police said an unconscious man was found with a serious head injury in Moatcroft Road, Eastbourne. Picture: Dan Jessup.

The victim had been at the Prince Albert pub in High Street, and is thought to have left to head to The Rainbow pub in Moatcroft Road, police said.

Police have asked anyone who saw an altercation in either of these locations, or the surrounding streets, to contact them.

People with information can make a report online or call 101, quoting Operation Liquorice.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Sussex Police said an unconscious man was found with a serious head injury in Moatcroft Road, Eastbourne. Picture: Dan Jessup.

Sussex Police said an unconscious man was found with a serious head injury in Moatcroft Road, Eastbourne. Picture: Dan Jessup.