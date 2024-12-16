The police are investigating after a man was found with unexplained injuries in Littlehampton.

Sussex Police said officers were called after a man was ‘found with serious injuries’ in St. Catherines Road, Littlehampton at around 17.20pm on Thursday December 12.

The police force issued a statement about the incident on Monday, December 16.

"It is believed the victim, a 48-year-old man from Bognor Regis, may have been assaulted,” a police spokesperson said.

"The man was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains. An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”

Witnesses or anyone with any information, dash cam or doorbell footage, are asked to contact police online, or call 101, quoting serial 994 of 12/12.