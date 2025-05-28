Man gets Criminal Behaviour Order after ‘shoplifting spree’ at Marks & Spencer in East Grinstead

Sussex Police have confirmed that a man has been sentenced after a ‘shoplifting spree’ at Marks & Spencer in East Grinstead.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said Jamie Hendey, who stole more than £1,200 worth of goods from the London Road shop, was given a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Police said Hendey targeted the store on 11 separate occasions between April 12 and May 18, taking items including meat and alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “But he was identified after video footage of one of the offences was posted on social media, and he was subsequently arrested on Tuesday 20 May.

Police said Jamie Hendey stole more than £1,200 worth of goods from Marks & Spencer in London Road, East Grinstead. Photo: Sussex Police

“Hendey, 31, of London Road, East Grinstead, was charged with 11 counts of shoplifting and remanded in custody to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 22 May. He pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.”

Police added that Hendey was given a Criminal Behaviour Order too, which will last for three years and prohibit him from entering the same M&S store. He must also comply with a drug rehabilitation programme for the next six months.

Imran Asghar, Superintendent for Crawley and Mid Sussex, said: “Shoplifting will absolutely not be tolerated in Sussex, irrespective of an individual’s circumstances. My officers and staff worked tirelessly to ensure the defendant was arrested as soon as we identified him from a video posted on social media. This conviction sends a clear message to people in Crawley and Mid Sussex that if you commit offences, we will do all we can to ensure you are brought to justice and our communities – including our business communities – remain safe.”