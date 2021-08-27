Man hit by car near Peacehaven

The collision happened in South Coast Road, Telscombe Cliffs, according to police.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Officers responded to a report that a 57-year-old man had suffered serious injuries in the incident involving an Audi car which happened opposite the Smugglers Rest Pub at 4.40pm on August 25.

“He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

Police Car (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-170506-173459001

“A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle while over the limit for drugs. He has been released under investigation.”