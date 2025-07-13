Man hospitalised following stabbing in East Sussex

A man has been hospitalised following a stabbing in East Sussex.

Police said that officers responded to a report that, following a fight in Vernon Terrace, Brighton on Friday at 8.45pm, a man had been stabbed.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The man was located by officers near to the Seven Dials roundabout in Dyke Road, and he was taken to hospital for treatment of a single stab wound.

“A 30-year-old man from Brighton has since been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and with possessing a bladed article in a public place.

"He has been bailed while enquiries continue.

"We are continuing to investigate the circumstances, and ask that if you have any information and haven't yet spoke with officers, you make a report.

"You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting 1623 of 11/07."