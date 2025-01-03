Man hospitalised with ‘injuries consistent with a stabbing’ following assault in Crawley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating a report of an assault on a man in Crawley have appealed for any further witnesses to come forward.

The incident, involving a group of five people, happened between 9.30pm and 10.30pm yesterday (Thursday, January 2) in Curteys Walk.

A 22-year-old man was assaulted by three suspects, he sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing to his hand and leg.

He was taken to hospital for medical treatment for his injuries and is being supported by officers.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the wider community.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the area and have increased patrols to provide reassurance.

They are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who was in the nearby Dorsten Square area at the time.

Anyone with information which could help officers is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1092 of 02/01.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.