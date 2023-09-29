Man hospitalised with leg wound following stabbing in Crawley – Sussex Police appeal for witnesses
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Crawley.
Police said emergency services were called to an address in Barley Close on Wednesday (September 27) at about 12pm, where a 19-year-old man sustained a leg wound.
He was taken to hospital with injuries which were not deemed to be life threatening, where he remains, Sussex Police confirmed.
Police said a 46-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm and has been released on conditional bail until December 21 while the investigation continues.
It is believed to be an isolated incident which does not pose a wider risk to the public, Sussex Police added.
Witnesses or anyone with relevant information or footage should contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 578 of 27/09.