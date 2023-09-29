Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Crawley.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said emergency services were called to an address in Barley Close on Wednesday (September 27) at about 12pm, where a 19-year-old man sustained a leg wound.

He was taken to hospital with injuries which were not deemed to be life threatening, where he remains, Sussex Police confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said a 46-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm and has been released on conditional bail until December 21 while the investigation continues.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Crawley. Picture by Jon Rigby

It is believed to be an isolated incident which does not pose a wider risk to the public, Sussex Police added.