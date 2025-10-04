Man hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following assault outside Chichester nightclub

By Matt Pole
Published 4th Oct 2025, 10:07 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2025, 10:11 BST
A man was hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following an assault outside a nightclub in Chichester.

The force said the incident took place in Southgate at around 2am on Friday, August 15.

Most Popular

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after he reported being ‘punched in the face’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Did you witness an assault that took place in Southgate, Chichester, in the early hours of Friday 15 August, at around 2am?

A man reported being 'punched in the face' outside a nightclub in Southgate, Chichester. Picture courtesy of Googleplaceholder image
A man reported being 'punched in the face' outside a nightclub in Southgate, Chichester. Picture courtesy of Google

“The victim, a man in his 20s, was outside a nightclub when he reported being punched in the face, causing serious injuries that required hospital treatment.

“Officers are continuing to investigate and are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with relevant information, to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, and quoting serial 818 of 26/08.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice