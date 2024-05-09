Man hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following Hastings assault

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 9th May 2024, 17:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man has been hospitalised following an assault in Hastings and Sussex Police have issued an appeal for witnesses.

Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of an assault in George Street, Hastings on Saturday, May 4, at around 6.30pm.

A man in his 30s was reported to have been injured during an altercation outside the Hare and Hawthorn bookshop, police confirmed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sussex Police added that the man was taken to hospital and treated for serious injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery.

A man has been hospitalised following an assault in Hastings and Sussex Police have issued an appeal for witnesses.A man has been hospitalised following an assault in Hastings and Sussex Police have issued an appeal for witnesses.
A man has been hospitalised following an assault in Hastings and Sussex Police have issued an appeal for witnesses.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “If you witnessed what happened, have CCTV of the area or any information to assist the investigation, we urge you to make a report.

"You can contact us by using our online reporting form or by calling 101 quoting reference 1144 of 04/05. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”