Man hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following Hastings assault
Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of an assault in George Street, Hastings on Saturday, May 4, at around 6.30pm.
A man in his 30s was reported to have been injured during an altercation outside the Hare and Hawthorn bookshop, police confirmed.
Sussex Police added that the man was taken to hospital and treated for serious injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “If you witnessed what happened, have CCTV of the area or any information to assist the investigation, we urge you to make a report.
"You can contact us by using our online reporting form or by calling 101 quoting reference 1144 of 04/05. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”