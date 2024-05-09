Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been hospitalised following an assault in Hastings and Sussex Police have issued an appeal for witnesses.

Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of an assault in George Street, Hastings on Saturday, May 4, at around 6.30pm.

A man in his 30s was reported to have been injured during an altercation outside the Hare and Hawthorn bookshop, police confirmed.

Sussex Police added that the man was taken to hospital and treated for serious injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “If you witnessed what happened, have CCTV of the area or any information to assist the investigation, we urge you to make a report.