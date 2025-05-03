Man hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following knife incident in Eastbourne town centre

Emergency services were called to Terminus Road following a report that a 30 year-old man had been injured with a knife in the early hours of Saturday, May 3, morning.

Police confirmed that two men, aged 20 and 27, had been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm but had been released with no further action being taken.

A police spokesperson later confirmed that a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and being concerned in the supply of drugs following the incident.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services responded to a report that a 30 -year-old man had been injured with a knife in Terminus Road, Eastbourne at around 7.30am on Saturday, May 3.

“The man was assessed at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and being concerned in the supply of drugs. He remains in police custody at this time.

“A 20-year-old man and a 27-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) have since been released with no further action being taken.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while police continue their enquiries and to provide reassurance.

“Further CCTV and witness enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

“You can make a report online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 374 of 03/05.”

