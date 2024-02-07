Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to reports of a man with a knife at Dalewood Gardens at around 6.40pm on Monday (February 5).

Officers attended and discovered a 46-year-old man from Crawley with a stab wound.

Sussex Police said he was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and has since been discharged.

Police said Louis Munorrah, 40, of Woodfield Road, Crawley was arrested and charged with S18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on March 6, police said.

It is believed to be an isolated incident that does not pose a threat to the wider community, Sussex Police added.