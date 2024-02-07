BREAKING

Man hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following stabbing in Crawley – Believed to be ‘isolated incident’

A man has been charged after a man was stabbed in Crawley, Sussex Police have reported.
By Matt Pole
Published 7th Feb 2024, 17:52 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 17:57 GMT
Police were called to reports of a man with a knife at Dalewood Gardens at around 6.40pm on Monday (February 5).

Officers attended and discovered a 46-year-old man from Crawley with a stab wound.

Sussex Police said he was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and has since been discharged.

A man has been charged after a man was stabbed in Crawley, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by National WorldA man has been charged after a man was stabbed in Crawley, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by National World
Police said Louis Munorrah, 40, of Woodfield Road, Crawley was arrested and charged with S18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on March 6, police said.

It is believed to be an isolated incident that does not pose a threat to the wider community, Sussex Police added.

Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Cavalier.