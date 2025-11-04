Man hurt in 'serious assault' near West Sussex church: Police appeal
Sussex Police say the attack happened near Three Bridges Free Church in Haslett Avenue East, Crawley, between 6.30am and 7am on Friday (October 31).
A police spokesperson said: “A 75-year-old man sustained injuries after being confronted by a man not known to him. The suspect was described as being a white man of large build with a black beard.
“Officers are investigating, and have appealed for witnesses any anyone with information to come forward.
“In particular they wish to trace any members of the public who stopped to help the victim, and to trace anyone in the area with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.”
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 194 of 31/10.