Man hurt in 'serious assault' near West Sussex church: Police appeal

By Sarah Page
Published 4th Nov 2025, 13:47 GMT
Sussex World Morning Update Tuesday 4 November, 2025
A man was injured during an early-morning ‘serious assault’ near a West Sussex church.

Sussex Police say the attack happened near Three Bridges Free Church in Haslett Avenue East, Crawley, between 6.30am and 7am on Friday (October 31).

Most Popular

A police spokesperson said: “A 75-year-old man sustained injuries after being confronted by a man not known to him. The suspect was described as being a white man of large build with a black beard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers are investigating, and have appealed for witnesses any anyone with information to come forward.

Police are appealing for information after a man was injured in a 'serious' assault near Three Bridges Free Church in Haslett Avenue, Crawleyplaceholder image
Police are appealing for information after a man was injured in a 'serious' assault near Three Bridges Free Church in Haslett Avenue, Crawley

“In particular they wish to trace any members of the public who stopped to help the victim, and to trace anyone in the area with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 194 of 31/10.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice