Man identified following racial abuse report in Brighton

Sussex Police have identified a man following a report of racial abuse in Brighton.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We have identified a man we wished to speak to in relation to a report of racial abuse directed at a woman in Castle Square, Brighton, on July 20.

“This follows an appeal we issued on July 22.

"Our enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with further information about what happened is encouraged to contact us on 101, quoting serial 1208 of 20/07.”