Man in court accused of ‘assisting unlawful entry to the UK’ after incident at Newhaven Port

The Home Office confirmed that Anas Al Mustafa, 42, of Heather Crescent, Swansea, has been charged with ‘assisting unlawful entry to the UK of non UK nationals’.

On February 16, Sussex Police said several people were found on a lorry on a boat in Newhaven Port.

Police supported Border Force and other emergency services at the scene. Police said two men were arrested while the ambulance service took six people to hospital.

Anas Al Mustafa at Lewes Crown Court. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The Home Office said Al Mustafa was remanded in custody and appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on February 19. He appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, March 18.