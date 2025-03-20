Man in custody as large police presence seen in Chichester city-centre

One Police Officer told Sussex World that one man was in custody after three police cars were seen on West Street.
The police have not yet told us what has happened.
Sussex World has asked the police for a statement on the matter.
1. Updates to follow on this Chichester incident
Updates to follow on this Chichester incident Photo: Henry Bryant
2. Man in custody in Chichester as large police presence seen in city-centre
Man in custody in Chichester as large police presence seen in city-centre Photo: Henry Bryant
3. Man in custody in Chichester as large police presence seen in city-centre
Man in custody in Chichester as large police presence seen in city-centre Photo: Henry Bryant
4. Man in custody in Chichester as large police presence seen in city-centre
Man in custody in Chichester as large police presence seen in city-centre Photo: Henry Bryant