Man in custody as large police presence seen in Chichester city-centre

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 20th Mar 2025, 16:46 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 16:49 BST
There has been a large police presence seen after an incident occurred this afternoon in Chichester.

One Police Officer told Sussex World that one man was in custody after three police cars were seen on West Street.

The police have not yet told us what has happened.

Sussex World has asked the police for a statement on the matter.

Updates to follow.

