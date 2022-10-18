Officers said they are appealing for information about the assault which happened just before 7.10pm on Friday, October 7, in Grand Parade.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “The victim was reportedly attacked by a man who was riding an e-scooter after the two initially collided in the promenade where there was a verbal altercation. Both men went in separate directions, when the man on the e-scooter reappeared while the victim was walking along Grand Parade where he was assaulted. Following the assault the victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

The suspect is thought to have been wearing a blue and white checked shirt, according to police.

Sussex Police

