Man in his 60s ‘attacked’ on Hastings seafront by person on e-scooter
A 61-year-old man was ‘attacked’ on Hastings seafront by a person who was riding an e-scooter, according to police.
Officers said they are appealing for information about the assault which happened just before 7.10pm on Friday, October 7, in Grand Parade.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “The victim was reportedly attacked by a man who was riding an e-scooter after the two initially collided in the promenade where there was a verbal altercation. Both men went in separate directions, when the man on the e-scooter reappeared while the victim was walking along Grand Parade where he was assaulted. Following the assault the victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”
The suspect is thought to have been wearing a blue and white checked shirt, according to police.
Anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial number 1170 of 07/10. Information can also be reported anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.