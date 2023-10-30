BREAKING
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News

Man in his 60s attacked while walking dog in East Sussex - Sussex Police appeal for information after assault

Sussex Police are appealing for information following an assault in East Sussex.
By Matt Pole
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:51 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 13:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police said a man in his 60s was attacked while walking his dog near The Level in Brighton on September 14 between 2.30pm and 3pm.

Sussex Police are looking to speak to the man pictured in this article in connection with the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you recognise him, or have any information, please report online or call 101 quoting serial 272 of 15/09.

Most Popular
Police said a man in his 60s was attacked while walking his dog near The Level in Brighton on September 14 between 2.30pm and 3pm. Picture courtesy of Sussex PolicePolice said a man in his 60s was attacked while walking his dog near The Level in Brighton on September 14 between 2.30pm and 3pm. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Police said a man in his 60s was attacked while walking his dog near The Level in Brighton on September 14 between 2.30pm and 3pm. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk. Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.