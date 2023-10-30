Man in his 60s attacked while walking dog in East Sussex - Sussex Police appeal for information after assault
Police said a man in his 60s was attacked while walking his dog near The Level in Brighton on September 14 between 2.30pm and 3pm.
Sussex Police are looking to speak to the man pictured in this article in connection with the incident.
If you recognise him, or have any information, please report online or call 101 quoting serial 272 of 15/09.
