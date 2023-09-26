Man in his 70s knocked over by cyclist in East Sussex - Sussex Police appeal to identify possible witness to assault
Sussex Police said a man in his 70s was knocked over by an unknown suspect on a bicycle around 9.45am on May 23.
It happened outside the Post Office on Blatchington Road in Hove, at the junction of George Street, and caused the victim to suffer leg and facial injuries, Sussex Police confirmed.
Enquiries have been ongoing since that time, including a review of CCTV footage in the area, police added.
Sussex Police said officers have identified a man (pictured) who they believe was on scene moments after the assault and who may have seen the suspect.
They would like to speak to him to see if he has any information that could assist the ongoing investigation and ask him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch.
Sussex Police said the suspect is described as aged 20-25, around 6’ and of slim build, and was riding a red bicycle.
Anyone who witnessed the assault or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 686 of 31/05.