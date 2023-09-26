Man in his 70s knocked over by cyclist in East Sussex - Sussex Police appeal to identify possible witness to assault

Police investigating an assault in East Sussex are looking to identify a possible witness.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said a man in his 70s was knocked over by an unknown suspect on a bicycle around 9.45am on May 23.

It happened outside the Post Office on Blatchington Road in Hove, at the junction of George Street, and caused the victim to suffer leg and facial injuries, Sussex Police confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enquiries have been ongoing since that time, including a review of CCTV footage in the area, police added.

Officers have identified a man (pictured) who they believe was on scene moments after the assault and who may have seen the suspect. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Sussex Police said officers have identified a man (pictured) who they believe was on scene moments after the assault and who may have seen the suspect.

They would like to speak to him to see if he has any information that could assist the ongoing investigation and ask him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch.

Sussex Police said the suspect is described as aged 20-25, around 6’ and of slim build, and was riding a red bicycle.