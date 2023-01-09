Surrey Police received reports of a man collapsed in the road on High Street, Dormansland just after 9.45pm on Friday, January 6.
Officers attended, along with South East Coast Ambulance, but a man in his 80s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Surrey Police are making efforts to locate his next of kin.
Surrey Police are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and are asking the public to get in touch if they have any information that may assist the investigation.
Were you were travelling along High Street, Dormansland, as a driver, rider, or pedestrian, between 9pm and 9.45pm? Do you have any helmet or dashcam footage that may have captured vital information? Did you see or hear anything that you think Surrey Police should know about?
If you know anything that might help, please get in touch quoting PR/23004079 via:
– Webchat on the Surrey Police website
– Surrey Police’s online reporting tool
– Calling Surrey Police on 101
If you don’t wish to speak to police you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.