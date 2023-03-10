Man in possession of 'black firearm' demanded cash from bookmakers in West Sussex robbery

A man in possession of a ‘black firearm’ demanded cash from a bookmakers in West Sussex, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police said the suspect entered Coral in the High Street, East Grinstead in possession of a black firearm and demanded cash from a member of staff at around 8.48pm on Saturday, February 25.

He then left the store with the cash and is believed to have made off by motorcycle, Sussex Police added.

Police described the suspect as a man who spoke with an Eastern European accent, and was about 6’ tall and of athletic build. He was dressed head-to-toe in black, including a black motorcycle helmet, Sussex Police added.

Police have released these images of a person sought in connection with a robbery at a bookmakers in East Grinstead. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Anyone who witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area around that time, or anyone who captured it on dash cam or CCTV, is urged to come forward.

