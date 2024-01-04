Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault on a man in Crawley.

Sussex Police said emergency services attended Broadfield Barton around 6.45pm on Wednesday (January 3) after a man in his 30s was found with a head injury.

Police said He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

An investigation was launched and enquiries, including house-to-house visits and CCTV trawls, have been ongoing.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault on a man in Crawley. Picture by National World

Sussex Police said the public can expect to see an increased, visible police presence in the area as this continues.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have any other information relating to the assault. They would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have captured relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage from the area.