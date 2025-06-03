The police are appealing for witnesses after a man 'indecently exposed himself' in a Worthing park.

The incident took place at around 8.30am on Sunday (June 1), according to Sussex Police.

"We are appealing for witnesses and information after it was reported that a man indecently exposed himself in Victoria Park, Worthing,” a police spokesperson said.

"The suspect was described as wearing all black clothes including black joggers.

It was reported that a man indecently exposed himself in Victoria Park, Worthing. Photo: Google Street View

“He was sat on a bench and was believed to be intoxicated.

“As two women approached, he pulled down his trousers and indecently exposed himself.”

The man was last seen heading eastbound on foot in Tarring Road, police said.

The spokesperson added: “Officers attended, and we can confirm that a man aged 23 was arrested on suspicion of exposure. He has been bailed with strict conditions pending further investigation.

“Officers are following a number of lines of enquiry and we are appealing for victims, witnesses and anyone with relevant information such as mobile phone or CCTV footage to come forward.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, or by dialling 101, quoting serial 304 of 01/06.