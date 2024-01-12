A man was injured after a group of four people damaged a parked car in an East Sussex village, police said.

The man, who was inside the vehicle, was taken to hospital and a camera was stolen from another person in the car, police added.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on New Year’s Day.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police responded to an incident in Church Road, Herstmonceux, around 1.37pm on Monday, January 1.

“A parked car was reportedly damaged by four suspects and one of the occupants assaulted. He was taken to hospital as a precaution. Another occupant of the vehicle reported having a camera stolen.

“The incident is under investigation and the vehicle has been seized for forensics examination.