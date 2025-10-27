A man suffered injuries during a burglary after three men armed with a ‘machete and hammer’ and wearing balaclavas entered a house on Saturday night (October 25) in a West Sussex village, police said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man had to be treated in hospital following the incident, police said.

Sussex Police added it has now launched an appeal for information.

The burglary happened in Bersted, near Bognor Regis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man was injured during a night-time burglary after three men 'armed with a machete and hammer' entered a house in a West Sussex village

A police spokesperson said: “Three men, in balaclavas and believed to be armed with a machete and hammer, entered a house in Maple Gardens just before midnight. An occupant, a 52-year old man, suffered cuts when he grabbed one man before all three men fled.”

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs, leading the investigation, said: “We are seeking to identify the burglars and as part of our investigation we are considering if they may have targeted the wrong address.

“We understand that this would have been an ordeal for those in the house at the time. The man, who grappled with the burglar, was treated at hospital for his injuries.

“We will be conducting enquiries in the area and if anyone has CCTV or dash cam footage or any information that could help the investigation they should contact police online or on 101, quoting serial 14 of 26/10.”