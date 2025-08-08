A man was injured in a hit-and-run incident in East Sussex, police said.

Sussex Police is now appealing for information about the incident, which they say happened on Monday (August 4).

The man sustained injuries to his foot, police added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating a report that a man was hit by a vehicle in Foredown Road, Portslade on Monday, August 4 at around 2pm.

“It was reported that the victim was helping to direct a recycling lorry as it reversed when the collision took place.

“He sustained injuries his foot and attended hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

“The vehicle involved has been described as small and blue, potentially with a spoiler. It did not stop at the scene and continued along Foredown Road before possibly turning into Flint Close.

“We are asking that if you witnessed what happened, or may have dash cam footage to support our enquiries, you contact police.

“Reports can be made by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting reference 1624682.”