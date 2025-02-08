A man suffered facial injuries after he was robbed in a West Sussex car park, police said.

Sussex Police said the man’s phone was damaged and cash was stolen.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault and robbery in Chichester on Wednesday (February 5).

Police

“A 34-year-old man reported being assaulted by a man in Northgate Car Park shortly before 4pm, suffering facial injuries.

“His mobile phone was damaged and a quantity of cash was stolen.

“An investigation was launched and a 45-year-old man from Bognor was arrested on suspicion of robbery. He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information that could help, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 842 of 05/02.”