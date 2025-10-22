Man involved in knifepoint robbery and violent disorder at petrol station in East Grinstead jailed

Sussex Police said Bailey Crowhurst, 21, entered a shop in London Road, East Grinstead and threatened a shop worker with a large knife.

Police said he stole alcohol and tobacco during the robbery, which left the victim shaken.

Then in a separate incident, he was involved in an altercation at a petrol station.

Inside the shop, Sussex Police said he was seen throwing wine bottles toward another man in side.

A shop worker said as many as 15 bottles were thrown during the affray, and fridge doors were smashed inside.

Crowhurst, of no fixed address, was identified and arrested in connection with both incidents.

He was charged with robbery, possession of a knife in a public place, and with affray.

Sussex Police said Crowhurst admitted the charges in court, and at Lewes Crown Court on October 3 he was sentenced to five years in prison, with a further three years added in an extended sentence for dangerousness.

This means he will not be automatically released on probation half way through his sentence, but must serve at least two thirds of the sentence before he can be considered for parole, and he remains subject to being recalled to prison on licence for the extended three year period after the sentence is served.

The court was told how the first incident happened at 8.45am on July 27 last year in London Road, East Grinstead.

Witnesses saw Crowhurst entering the store to buy a ginger beer, then loitering outside for a few minutes before returning inside.

Sussex Police said he threatened the shop worker with a knife and demanded tobacco and alcohol worth up to £400.

The victim was left distressed and shaken, the force added.

Crowhurst was arrested on September 12 that year and was charged with robbery and possession of a knife and was remanded to Crawley Magistrates’ Court on September 16, where he was released on bail by the court.

Sussex Police said the second incident occurred in Station Road, East Grinstead, at a petrol station at 11.30pm on September 30 last year.

A shop worker reported how Crowhurst acted aggressively and threw items inside the store before leaving.

Police said Crowhurst was arrested again on October 2 last year and appeared in before Crawley Magistrates’ Court the next day, where he was remanded in custody.

Speaking after the case investigating officer Detective Constable Conor Burgess said: “Crowhurst displayed violent behaviour in two incidents in East Grinstead.

“His actions showed he is a danger to the public of serious violence, and he was a priority for arrest after being identified as a suspect.

