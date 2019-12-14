Man is jailed over Brighton stabbing

A man has been jailed for 12 years after a stabbing in Brighton.

Arron Lee Owston inflicted serious injuries on his victim when he stabbed in side after a verbal altercation in Pavilion Gardens in June this year.

Arron Owston, photo by Sussex Police SUS-191214-103952001

The 28-year-old, of no fixed address, appeared at Hove Crown Court on Thursday (December 5) following an earlier guilty plea.

Police were called to the scene near New Road at about 5.30am on June 15 following reports of a stabbing

Sussex Police said CCTV footage showed Owston and the victim, a 38-year-old man, having an argument.

The victim walked away before Owston stabbed him in his right side. He was rushed to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment.

Owston was arrested in the Westminster area of London on September 5 by the Met Police and charged with grievous bodily harm with intent following the incident.

He was later also charged with knife-point robbery, actual bodily harm in Brighton and a theft offence in London in June and July.

Owston received a 12-year custodial sentence with a three-year-extension.

Detective Sergeant Joe Jardine said: “Owston showed little regard for his community or victim in this case. The level of violence involved with the assault in June was completely unacceptable.

“The victim has been extremely brave in coming forward and assisting our investigation and I would like to praise his commitment to the case. This is deservedly, a lengthy sentence for Owston and I hope it goes someway to providing the victim with some closure.”