Man jailed after Eastbourne assault and racially abusing railway staff

A man who carried out an assault at Eastbourne and racially abused a railway worker has been sent to prison.

Michael Jones 47, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Grove Road, Eastbourne, on December 31. He also pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour on the same date.

He pleaded guilty to using racially abusive language to a member of Southern Railway staff at Lewes station on April 4 and to assaulting a police officer, using threatening behaviour and causing £100 damage to a police cell on the same date.

Court news. NNL-160706-163936001

He was in breach of a suspended sentence made by an earlier court for offences of assault and threatening behaviour.

Jones was sentenced to a total of 22 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

See also: Polegate man guilty of stalking woman See also: Eastbourne woman fined for singing