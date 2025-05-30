Man jailed after pleading guilty to sexual assault of a child in Crawley
A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to the sexual assault of a young girl in Crawley.
Robert Collins pleaded guilty – to the sexual assault of a child – on the first day of a crown court trial on May 6, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed.
The 33-year-old – of Maresfield Road, Brighton – had been charged with committing the offence in Crawley.
Sentencing, including pre-sentencing reports, took place at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, July 10.
A CPS spokesperson said: “He was sentenced to a total custodial period of nine years, made up of five years imprisonment with an additional four years on extended licence.”