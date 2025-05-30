Man jailed after pleading guilty to sexual assault of a child in Crawley

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 30th May 2025, 16:08 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 15:33 BST
A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to the sexual assault of a young girl in Crawley.

Robert Collins pleaded guilty – to the sexual assault of a child – on the first day of a crown court trial on May 6, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed.

The 33-year-old – of Maresfield Road, Brighton – had been charged with committing the offence in Crawley.

Sentencing, including pre-sentencing reports, took place at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, July 10.

A CPS spokesperson said: “He was sentenced to a total custodial period of nine years, made up of five years imprisonment with an additional four years on extended licence.”

