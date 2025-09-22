A man has been jailed after armed police found drugs and weapons at his home in Worthing, Sussex Police have confirmed.

The police force said Tyreek Rodney, of Grafton Road, was linked to the supply of class A drugs including crack cocaine and heroin.

“After being stopped, a search was carried out at an address in Grafton Road, Worthing, where large quantities of the drugs were found,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

“Police found 600 wraps of drugs, white powder rocks, as well as large sums of cash and weapons inside.

Tyreek Rodney. Photo: Sussex Police

“Rodney, 25, was arrested and admitted two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, money laundering, and possession of cannabis when before Lewes Crown Court on September 8.”

The court was told how an incident unfolded on July 9 this year.

“Officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU) and Tactical Enforcement Unit acted on information and concerns that there may have been possible firearm in a vehicle.

“A Vauxhall Insignia driven by Rodney was safely stopped in Grafton Road but no firearm was found. A search of his address found the large quantities of class A drugs, cash and weapons and he was taken into custody.

“Rodney was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.”

TFU Inspector Robert Hart added: “Our armed response officers perform a wide range of duties above and beyond responding to firearms incidents.

“They stand ready to support colleagues in disrupting the supply of class A drugs which cause so much harm in our communities.

“We are grateful to divisional colleagues for helping the gather the evidence which ensured Rodney had no choice but to plead guilty in court.

“A potentially dangerous offender has been taken off the streets and his drugs operation has been disrupted.”